Increasing Clouds, Scattered Storms

Weather Update: Wednesday, August 12 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are in the lower 70s. I expect clouds to increase by later this morning into the afternoon as a secondary shortwave rotates north-northeast into West Tennessee by this afternoon. For now, with the lack of shear and weak gradient on the front itself. We are not expecting severe weather today. However, there is still a lot of tropical moisture and a broad area of lift which will lead to very heavy rain where storms do form today. There should be a good deal of lightning in some of the storms. Especially, if we end up with a lot more sunshine this morning.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv