Intertex Blower Recall

Intertex is recalling its blowers due to a fire hazard.

The B-Air, Blue-Dri, Blue-Dri Pro, and Soleaire blowers are all included in this recall.

The utility outlets on the side of the blowers reportedly are not protected by a circuit breaker.

If the outlet were to become overloaded, it could overheat, posing a fire hazard.

These products were sold through Home Depot and Lowes stores, as well as online through Amazon and eBay.

If you have one, stop using the outlets on the side of the blower and contact Intertex for a free repair at (800) 465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email to recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com for more information.