Localized Flash Flooding Possible This Evening

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, August 12th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee through the afternoon but activity so far has been less numerous than expected. For the rest of the day, an outflow boundary will sweep across the area creating some slow-moving thunderstorms so be on the lookout for localized flash flooding. We’ll see the chance for rain slowly diminish after sunset tonight.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will linger into the evening but not everyone will get rain. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s by sunrise Thursday. If you miss the rain today, you’ll get another shot tomorrow!

Temperatures will be relatively cool for mid-August again tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible but not everyone will get rain. If you miss it, there’s always Friday as we’ll keep up the potential for rainfall daily until the weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com