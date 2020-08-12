Mugshots : Madison County : 08/11/20 – 08/12/20

1/18 TABITHA RATCLIFF Assault

2/18 CALVIN ASKEW Simple domestic assault, vandalism

3/18 MICHAEL BATCHELOR Assault, vandalism

4/18 KIARA BEARD Simple domestic assault

5/18 MARCIA CHRISTOPHER Failure to appear



6/18 DAMARRIUS COBB Failure to appear

7/18 DEONKIEVIOUS COOPER Violation of community corrections

8/18 DAMIEN FISHER Vandalism, aggravated assault

9/18 JOSEPH GASKINS Violation of probation

10/18 BRANDI GIBSON Simple domestic assault, vandalism



11/18 WILLIAM GRIFFIN Schedule II drug violations

12/18 CHRISTOPHER KELLER Schedule II drug violations

13/18 OCTAVIOUS MERRIWEATHER Violation of order of protection

14/18 KENTRELL MORROW Simple domestic assault, vandalism

15/18 TERREQUOS SIMMONS Violation of community corrections



16/18 ANDRE SUMMERS Violation of community corrections

17/18 DEVONTE THOMPSON Attempted murder

18/18 BRADLEY YANTS Violation of probation





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.