Mugshots : Madison County : 08/11/20 – 08/12/20 August 12, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18TABITHA RATCLIFF Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18CALVIN ASKEW Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18MICHAEL BATCHELOR Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18KIARA BEARD Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18MARCIA CHRISTOPHER Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18DAMARRIUS COBB Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18DEONKIEVIOUS COOPER Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18DAMIEN FISHER Vandalism, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18JOSEPH GASKINS Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18BRANDI GIBSON Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18WILLIAM GRIFFIN Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18CHRISTOPHER KELLER Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18OCTAVIOUS MERRIWEATHER Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18KENTRELL MORROW Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18TERREQUOS SIMMONS Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18ANDRE SUMMERS Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18DEVONTE THOMPSON Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18BRADLEY YANTS Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots