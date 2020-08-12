Officials give updates on Madison County parks

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Park officials met Tuesday for their monthly meeting.

Members with Madison County Parks and Recreation Department spoke about updates and arena plans located at Young Park, as well as updates on the Beech Bluff Recreation Center.

Officials say the center is open with limited activity and limited hours. However, there might be some changes for fall sports.

“Conservation board recommended that we will not do flag and tackle football this fall or cheerleading,” said director of Parks and Recreation in Madison County, Ed Smith. “There is just so many issues right now that are going around and as much as we hate to but to delay the season if we have to.”

Smith says August 21, there will be a parking lot bingo at Pugh Bourne Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The community is invited to attend.