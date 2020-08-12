Woman wanted in Friday homicide in custody in Arkansas
JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller has confirmed Sandra Gayton, the woman wanted in connection with the death of Lisa Palmer on August 7 on South Fairgrounds Street, is in custody in Arkansas.
Miller says Gayton was taken into custody at a motel near Little Rock on Wednesday.
Marshals were requested by the Jackson Police Department to assist in the search for Gayton, following her identification as a suspect in Palmer’s stabbing death.
Gayton is currently held in the Pulaski County, Arkansas jail, where she is awaiting extradition to Tennessee to face charges.