128,511 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,313 deaths, 5,648 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 128,511 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, August 13. In addition, 1,313 people have died and 5,648 have been hospitalized. Another 89,151 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 2,075 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 722

Bedford County – 955

Benton County – 173

Bledsoe County – 727

Blount County –1,373

Bradley County – 2,066

Campbell County – 261

Cannon County – 159

Carroll County – 352

Carter County — 593

Cheatham County – 622

Chester County – 240

Claiborne County – 296

Clay County – 84

Cocke County – 514

Coffee County – 584

Crockett County — 285

Cumberland County – 502

Davidson County – 21,280

Decatur County – 226

DeKalb County – 379

Dickson County – 743

Dyer County – 696

Fayette County – 725

Fentress County – 104

Franklin County – 359

Gibson County – 765

Giles County – 402

Grainger County – 212

Greene County – 552

Grundy County – 124

Hamblen County – 1,456

Hamilton County – 6,547

Hancock County – 83

Hardeman County — 975

Hardin County – 493

Hawkins County – 520

Haywood County — 547

Henderson County — 636

Henry County — 307

Hickman County – 290

Houston County – 63

Humphreys County – 131

Jackson County – 137

Jefferson County – 616

Johnson County – 318

Knox County – 4,946

Lake County – 798

Lauderdale County – 535

Lawrence County – 613

Lewis County — 80

Lincoln County – 325

Loudon County – 779

Macon County – 873

Madison County – 1,244

Marion County – 239

Marshall County – 325

Maury County – 1,329

McMinn County – 583

McNairy County — 400

Meigs County – 113

Monroe County – 469

Montgomery County – 2,041

Moore County — 68

Morgan County — 133

Obion County — 619

Overton County – 235

Perry County – 84

Pickett County — 40

Polk County – 224

Putnam County – 1,878

Rhea County – 566

Roane County – 510

Robertson County – 1,596

Rutherford County – 6,834

Scott County – 130

Sequatchie County – 115

Sevier County – 1,947

Shelby County – 23,943

Smith County – 467

Stewart County — 79

Sullivan County – 1,106

Sumner County – 3,538

Tipton County – 1,233

Trousdale County – 1,583

Unicoi County – 180

Union County — 166

Van Buren County – 39

Warren County – 567

Washington County – 1,382

Wayne County – 231

Weakley County — 529

White County – 315

Williamson County – 3,702

Wilson County – 2,411

Out of state – 3,024

Pending – 3,151

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 169

Asian – 1,122

Black or African-American – 24,862

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 87

Other/Multiracial – 18,000

White – 59,985

Pending – 24,286

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 75,050

Hispanic – 19,912

Pending – 33,549

Gender:

Female – 64,725

Male – 62,487

Pending – 1,299

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.