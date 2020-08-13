Community honors Earl Privitt, founder of rescue squad, wrecker service

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Earl Privitt was a man who wore many hats.

As the founder of Privitt’s Wrecker Service and the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, you knew Earl Privitt if you lived in Gibson County.

“He was a kind, kind gentleman. He always had a good heart and a good word to say to everybody,” said Randy Jones, with the Humboldt Rescue Squad.

“My daddy would be so proud and humbled to see this, so we say thank you,” said Joan Smith, the daughter of Earl Privett.

Earl Privitt died Monday after falling in his home earlier this month. He was 95-years-old.

Hundreds poured into Humboldt for the funeral on Thursday, showing respect to the man who did so much for his community.

“We’ve had people all across the state come and want to participate today. It’s meant a lot, and we can’t say thank you enough for all the community and all across the state,” Smith said.

“Ever since I’ve been with the squad, Earl Privitt has always been a beam of light of the organization,” Jones said.

“Just knowing that he was our biggest supporter in the rescue squad, so if anyone wants to support the rescue squad, it is a volunteer organization,” said Jerry Privitt, the son of Earl Privitt.

While his most widely known accomplishment was the squad, he was known for his colorful life and funny antics — including doing the splits at 90-years-old.

As they laid him to rest, they reflected on what he meant to the community.

“With his dying breath, I’m sure he had the rescue squad on his mind. I’d like to thank him for all of his contributions and being a patriarch of this squad,” Jones said.

“That’s part of what has made Humboldt strong, and that’s part of what makes us so proud,” Smith said.

“I’d like to thank the volunteer people that took their time off to come in, just to hold our spot while we pay respects to our dad,” Jerry Privitt said.

Earl Privett received multiple awards for his work with the rescue squad and his wrecker service.