Free WiFi to be expanded to public housing communities

JACKSON, Tenn. — Free WiFi is coming to public housing communities in Jackson.

The Jackson-Madison County Library teamed up with Jackson Housing Authority and Jackson Energy Authority to bring free WiFi to the community rooms at Lincoln Courts, Washington Douglas and Kingfield Apartments.

Library Director Dinah Harris says they have been working on this project for over a year, and they are excited to see it finally come together.

“This step today is a reflection of the wisdom and division of those that sensed that there was a new future ahead, and that it was going to need to reach everybody,” said Jackson Energy Communication Manager Steve Bowers.

Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Reid says they are also working on getting hotspots available so families will have the choice to choose virtual learning for school.