Hardin County Schools confirm 3 students test positive for COVID-19

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis has confirmed three students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis says one student at an elementary school tested positive, and the district was notified on Wednesday.

Davis says two more students received positive results on Thursday, and the district was notified the same day.

All teachers in the school district keep seating charts in the event of positive COVID-19 cases to assist with identifying anyone who may be considered a close contact.

Ten students at the elementary school were notified on Wednesday that they would need to quarantine due to close contact with the positive student, according to Davis. In addition, 15 students at the middle school and 15 students at the high school were identified as close contacts to those two positive students, and have been instructed to quarantine in compliance with guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health, he said.

Davis says parents at the elementary school were notified by phone on Wednesday, and parents of the middle school and high school students were notified Thursday.

“We know that in class education is the best way for students and teachers,” Davis said Thursday. “We continue to evaluate the situation here and will make any adjustments as needed.”