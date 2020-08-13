Health department confirms 3 deaths, 70 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more COVID-19 patients have died, and another 70 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says a 65-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman died on Thursday. A 65-year-old man’s July 22 death has also been attributed to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.

A total of 28 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 70 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,629, according to the health department.

The new cases include 34 men and 36 women between the ages of 2-years-old and 90-years-old.

The health department says there are 15 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 898 (55.1%)

38301: 572 (35.1%)

38356: 27 (1.7%)

38391: 20 (1.2%)

38366: 17 (1%)

38343: 19 (1.2%)

38313: 28 (1.7%)

38392: 6 (0.4%)

38355: 6 (0.4%)

38362: 17 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 8 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 493 (30%)

White: 546 (3..5%)

Asian: 8 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 45 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 22 (1%)

Unspecified: 515 (32%)

Gender:

Female: 849 (52.1%)

Male: 778 (47.8%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,227 (75%)

Not recovered: 224 (14%)

Better: 89 (5%)

Unknown: 61 (4%)

Deaths: 28 (2%)

Age: