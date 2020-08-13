Health department confirms 3 deaths, 70 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more COVID-19 patients have died, and another 70 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says a 65-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman died on Thursday. A 65-year-old man’s July 22 death has also been attributed to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.

A total of 28 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 70 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,629, according to the health department.

The new cases include 34 men and 36 women between the ages of 2-years-old and 90-years-old.

The health department says there are 15 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 898 (55.1%)
  • 38301: 572 (35.1%)
  • 38356: 27 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 20 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 17 (1%)
  • 38343: 19 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 28 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 6 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 6 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 17 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 8 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 493 (30%)
  • White: 546 (3..5%)
  • Asian: 8 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 45 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 22 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 515 (32%)

Gender:

  • Female: 849 (52.1%)
  • Male: 778 (47.8%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,227 (75%)
  • Not recovered: 224 (14%)
  • Better: 89 (5%)
  • Unknown: 61 (4%)
  • Deaths: 28 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 63 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 162 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 346 (21%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 278 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 221 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 251 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 162 (10%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 85 (5%)
  • 80+: 55 (3.5%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
