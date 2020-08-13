Health department confirms 3 deaths, 70 new cases of COVID-19
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more COVID-19 patients have died, and another 70 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department says a 65-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman died on Thursday. A 65-year-old man’s July 22 death has also been attributed to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.
A total of 28 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.
The 70 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,629, according to the health department.
The new cases include 34 men and 36 women between the ages of 2-years-old and 90-years-old.
The health department says there are 15 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 898 (55.1%)
- 38301: 572 (35.1%)
- 38356: 27 (1.7%)
- 38391: 20 (1.2%)
- 38366: 17 (1%)
- 38343: 19 (1.2%)
- 38313: 28 (1.7%)
- 38392: 6 (0.4%)
- 38355: 6 (0.4%)
- 38362: 17 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 4 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 8 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 493 (30%)
- White: 546 (3..5%)
- Asian: 8 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 45 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 22 (1%)
- Unspecified: 515 (32%)
Gender:
- Female: 849 (52.1%)
- Male: 778 (47.8%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,227 (75%)
- Not recovered: 224 (14%)
- Better: 89 (5%)
- Unknown: 61 (4%)
- Deaths: 28 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 63 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 162 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 346 (21%)
- 31 – 40 years: 278 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 221 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 251 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 162 (10%)
- 71 – 80 years: 85 (5%)
- 80+: 55 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)