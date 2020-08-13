Jackson police investigate shoplifting at North Walmart

1/3

2/3

3/3





JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are attempting to identify two people involved in a shoplifting at the Walmart in north Jackson.

Police say the man and woman in these photos took an unknown amount of merchandise from the store, and left without paying.

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify these individuals is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.