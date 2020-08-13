Jackson police seek ID in Barrel Wine and Spirits shoplifting

1/2

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting.

Police say the incident happened at the Barrel Wine and Spirits on West Chester Street.

Surveillance video shows the man pick up a case of merchandise and run from the store.

Police say the man did not pay for the merchandise prior to leaving the business.

Police say he was wearing a gray shirt, long gray shorts, and gray Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the man is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.