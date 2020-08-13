JMCSS announces move to distance learning after positive COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has announced a distance learning option will replace the traditional in-person learning after two staff members in the district tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says staff members at Liberty Technology Magnet High School and Pope School have tested positive for COVID-19. The district says due to protocol measures that are in place, more than 10 teachers have quarantined.

According to a news release late Thursday, district leaders say the rising numbers and apprehension among teachers is something school officials can not ignore.

