Kenneth Neal Barlowe

Services for Kenneth Neal Barlowe, 73, will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trezevant Church of Christ with Steve Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Trezevant Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until departing in procession to the church at 1:30 pm. Mr. Barlowe, a farmer, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on September 26, 1946 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Billie and Margaret Neal Barlowe. He was a member of Trezevant Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Judy Barlowe.

Survivors include his wife Donna Reynolds Barlowe of Springville, two sons Brent Barlowe of Trezevant and Beau Barlowe of Martin, a sister Barbara Barber of Martin, TN, and three grandchildren Ty Barlowe, Ava Barlowe, and Bree Barlowe.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Hunting Club Members.