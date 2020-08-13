Lawana A. Hopper

Lawana A. Hopper, age 83, died on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Darden, TN on August 24, 1936, the daughter of Milford and Cora Hayes Graves. She was married to Bobby N. Hopper, Sr who preceded her in death in 2015. She enjoyed gardening and making ceramics. She was a homemaker whose passion was caring for her family. She was a former member of Skyline Church of Christ.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Hopper and his wife Beth of Humboldt, TN; two daughters, Phyllis Hopper Olley and husband Scott of Bells, TN and Laura Beth Story and husband Bobby of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Patsy Pritchard and husband Larry of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren, James Yelverton, Josh Story, Alyssa Hopper Tisdale, Hunter Story and Seth Hopper and two great-grandchildren, Jessica Wright and Teagan Flowers.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Bobby N. Hopper, Jr. in 1987.

SERVICES: A family cryptside service will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the mausoleum at Ridgecrest Cemetery, with Bill Mitchusson officiating.

