McKenzie Special School District transitions to distance learning due to COVID-19

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — McKenzie Special School District is temporarily transitioning to distance learning due to concerns about COVID-19 beginning Friday, August 14.

Director of Schools Lynn Watkins states via the MSSD website, “It is not so much the number of cases but the number of students that are required to quarantine that has made our situation unmanageable.”

As of Thursday, McKenzie Elementary and McKenzie Middle School have had one positive case each, according to the statement.

Face-to-face instruction is expected to resume on Monday, August 31 — however the situation will be monitored closely and the closure will be extended if deemed necessary.