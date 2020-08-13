Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/20 – 08/13/20 August 13, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8KEONTREZ JORDAN Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8JEREMY GREENE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8JACK KELLER Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8SHAMIKA LEWIS Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8QUINISHA NORFLEET Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8LATASHA PRUITT Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8MELISSA RUSSUM Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8LOUIS THOMPSON Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/13/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest