Nelle Rose Hulme Agee

Nelle Rose Hulme Agee was born on May 22, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee to John E. and Nelle Ray Hulme. On June 8, 1958 she married Dr. Bob R. Agee and they had two daughters.

Nelle is survived by her devoted and loving husband of sixty-two years, Dr. Bob R. Agee; two daughters; Denise Agee Allen and her husband Don of Jackson, Tennessee, and Robyn Agee Hari and her husband Rod of Brentwood, Tennessee; four granddaughters, Dr. Brooke Eastham (Walker), Dr. Savannah Alderman (Robbie), Natalie Allen, and Madison Hari; and great grandchildren Palmer and Parks Eastham. Nelle was eagerly awaiting the homecoming of her three newest great grandchildren from Taiwan; Evelyn Rae, Lucy Jane, and Ava Grace Alderman. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Nash of Palestine, Texas and brother, John Hulme of Elkhart, Texas, her sister in law, Betty Agee Nix of Humboldt, Tennessee, as well as several nieces and nephews that she loved. Her parents preceded her in death.

Nelle accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 9 at Union Avenue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. She faithfully served in many church and denominational roles, possessed a deep faith in God and lived her faith in home, church, and in her professional life.

Nelle attended Tech High School in Memphis, Tennessee and later earned her Bachelor’s degree from Union University and a Masters of Education with an emphasis in Art from University of Central Oklahoma. She was a teacher of Art at Humboldt High School, an Adjunct Professor of Art History at Seminole Junior College in Oklahoma, and an Assistant Professor of Art and Education at Oklahoma Baptist University until she retired in 1998. She served on behalf of the Tennessee Arts Commission as a Visiting Artist in the Schools in Jackson, Tennessee, as consultant to the Shawnee Public Schools and to the Mabee-Gerrer Museum in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Nelle received numerous academic and professional honors for her contributions in art education and to her community. In addition to her professional achievements, she was a talented photographer, master gardener, and known for her beautiful daylily gardens as were featured in The Tennessee Gardener magazine.

In addition to her contributions in both the education and art departments, Nelle was proud to serve as the First Lady of Oklahoma Baptist University during Bob’s presidency from 1982 – 1998. She had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed hosting numerous events for faculty, staff and students in the President’s Home.

Nelle will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her footprint was deep and will live on through her family and former students.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. There will be no scheduled visitation. A private family burial will be held at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family’s desire for guests and visitors to feel safe and comfortable, facial coverings are encouraged but not required, there will not be a guest book to sign or a printed order of service. Church pews will be marked for social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bob and Nelle Agee Endowed Scholarship Fund at Union University or the Bob and Nelle Agee Leadership Scholarship at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Facebook/arringtonfuneraldirectors.