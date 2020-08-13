Pockets of Heavy Rain Linger into the Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, August 13th

Showers and thunderstorms are moving northeast across West Tennessee today – nearly the complete opposite for the pattern they had yesterday. Temperatures are cooler now in areas that have had rainfall, but the wet weather will be off-and-on through the evening before returning tomorrow. We certainly could use more rain! The latest drought monitor shows no development but also no relief for dry or drought-stricken areas of West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms will stick around in West Tennessee into the early evening but the risk for severe weather remains low. The main concern is for these slow-moving thunderstorms to cause problems with flash flooding so watch out for water covered roads! Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to around 70°F with a chance for stray showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Just as we have been seeing over the last few days, temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 80s tomorrow with another chance for scattered thunderstorms. Rain is expected to taper off later Friday night with mostly dry weather over weekend but it will be HOT! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

