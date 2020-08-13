School board meeting talks JMCSS’s move to distance learning

JACKSON, Tenn. — School officials in Jackson-Madison County are making major changes to the school reopening plan.

While school is still slated to start August 24, parents need to be prepared.

The Jackson-Madison County School System announced a distance learning option will now replace the traditional in-person option.

“When I have 10 teachers out of the building at one time, who can’t teach our children, we have a problem,” said JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

Thursday evening’s school board meeting focused on a problematic discovery that occurred just a couple of weeks before school starts in Jackson and Madison County.

“Some of the teachers in service have tested positive, and there’s been some exposure to others. The positive cases are isolating until they recover, and the ones who have been exposed will have to quarantine for 14 days,” said Kim Tedford, Regional Director for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Those positive cases at Pope School and Liberty Technology Magnet High School forced the school system to make a decision: Replace the traditional in-person option with distance learning using textbooks and learning packets.

More than 10 teachers have to quarantine, which means that many classrooms will not have a teacher if the in-person option stayed in place.

King emphasized the paper option will not be permanent.

“This is something we probably just need to do for right now to get started, to get the ball rolling and to get kids back in school or at least in a learning environment,” said parent and County Commissioner Jeff Wall.

Wall says King needs the community’s support during this decision.

“Right now, we need to be unified more than ever to be able to make the right decisions, to be able to do the right things for our children, for our families, but also for the staff,” Wall said.

During the board meeting, one member raised the concern of younger students and in-person instruction. They asked about bringing back kindergarten through third grade students.