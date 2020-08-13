Shelby County woman charged in theft of Weakley County woman’s identity

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County woman has been charged in connection with the theft of a Weakley County woman’s identity.

According to a news release, the victim’s identity was used by two women to obtain merchandise and cash.

The release says Weakley County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to identify one of the women as Toni Gibson of Shelby County.

On Tuesday, investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched Gibson’s southeast Shelby County home, where they found almost 100 fake driver’s licenses, according to the release.

Gibson will be charged in Shelby County by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with numerous crimes related to the investigation involving the Weakley County victim, the release says.

The second woman is expected to face charges once she has been identified, according to the release.