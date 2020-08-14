1 injured in shooting at Lincoln Courts apartments

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at Lincoln Courts apartments.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Lincoln Street, in the apartment complex.

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, who was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

