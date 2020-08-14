130,458 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,326 deaths, 5,725 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 130,458 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, August 14. In addition, 1,326 people have died and 5,725 have been hospitalized. Another 91,323 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 2,143 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 41 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 743

Bedford County – 962

Benton County – 179

Bledsoe County – 734

Blount County – 1,414

Bradley County – 2,102

Campbell County – 264

Cannon County – 160

Carroll County – 379

Carter County — 602

Cheatham County – 624

Chester County – 251

Claiborne County – 301

Clay County – 86

Cocke County – 525

Coffee County – 594

Crockett County — 294

Cumberland County – 530

Davidson County – 21,528

Decatur County – 234

DeKalb County – 384

Dickson County – 757

Dyer County – 715

Fayette County – 744

Fentress County – 106

Franklin County – 363

Gibson County – 787

Giles County – 402

Grainger County – 217

Greene County – 561

Grundy County – 126

Hamblen County – 1,476

Hamilton County – 6,605

Hancock County – 84

Hardeman County — 1,027

Hardin County – 499

Hawkins County – 534

Haywood County — 581

Henderson County — 661

Henry County — 316

Hickman County – 292

Houston County – 63

Humphreys County – 135

Jackson County – 145

Jefferson County – 639

Johnson County – 319

Knox County – 5,051

Lake County – 800

Lauderdale County – 552

Lawrence County – 619

Lewis County — 81

Lincoln County – 335

Loudon County – 788

Macon County – 874

Madison County – 1,282

Marion County – 240

Marshall County – 336

Maury County – 1,367

McMinn County – 591

McNairy County — 410

Meigs County – 115

Monroe County – 479

Montgomery County – 2,085

Moore County — 74

Morgan County — 135

Obion County — 639

Overton County – 250

Perry County – 86

Pickett County — 40

Polk County – 237

Putnam County – 1,932

Rhea County – 574

Roane County – 516

Robertson County – 1,616

Rutherford County – 6,938

Scott County – 134

Sequatchie County – 117

Sevier County – 1,989

Shelby County – 24,251

Smith County – 476

Stewart County — 81

Sullivan County – 1,136

Sumner County – 3,581

Tipton County – 1,247

Trousdale County – 1,583

Unicoi County – 180

Union County — 170

Van Buren County – 43

Warren County – 587

Washington County – 1,391

Wayne County – 232

Weakley County — 557

White County – 327

Williamson County – 3,741

Wilson County – 2,434

Out of state – 2,993

Pending – 3,122

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and information on clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 171

Asian – 1,136

Black or African-American – 25,051

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 86

Other/Multiracial – 18,241

White – 60,956

Pending – 24,817

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 76,069

Hispanic – 20,100

Pending – 34,289

Gender:

Female – 65,793

Male – 63,346

Pending – 1,319

Clusters:

Number of Facilities – 249

COVID-19 Positive Residents – 1,949

Resident Deaths – 272

Residents Recovered – 921

COVID-19 Positive Staff – 1,985

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.