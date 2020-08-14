75 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 1,704 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 75 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The newest confirmed cases include 32 males, 43 females, and range from ages 1 to 79.

A total of 28 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 75 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,704, according to the health department.

The health department says there are 22 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 936 (55%)

38301: 596 (35%)

38356: 30 (1.7%)

38391: 22 (1.3%)

38366: 19 (1.1%)

38343: 20 (1.2%)

38313: 30 (1.8%)

38392: 6 (0.3%)

38355: 9 (0.5%)

38362: 17 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 8 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 515 (30%)

White: 570 (33.5%)

Asian: 8 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 46 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 24 (1%)

Unspecified: 541 (32%)

Gender:

Female: 892 (52.4%)

Male: 810 (47.5%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,231 (72%)

Not recovered: 280 (16.5%)

Better: 107 (6%)

Unknown: 58 (3.5%)

Deaths: 28 (2%)

Age: