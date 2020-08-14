Adjustments made to JMCSS reopening plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents, hold tight. There’s a few things the Jackson-Madison County School System wants you to know.

School is still scheduled to start August 24. That has not changed. What has changed is how they will start.

In-person learning is no longer an option for most students.

There are some exceptions for special needs students and small groups of what they call ‘cohorts’ that will be on a very limited basis, and not very many details were given about that program.

In-person learning families now have two options: virtual or paper packets.

The school says there will be a scheduled pick up time for devices or packets, depending on what you want. Those times and dates will be announced next week.

But don’t call them. Your child’s school will be calling you to give you more information and to get your answer on your decision.

Now what about sports?

We asked public information officer Greg Hammond about that in the press conference Friday morning.

“Students who are now being forced to participate in virtual learning will still be able to participate in sports because their School of Record has not changed. So it’s my understanding there is not a conflict with TSAA because their School of Record has not changed,” said JMCSS Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer Greg Hammond.

City and county leaders seem to think they’re making the right decision on this major change.

“Be nimble if not nothing. We have to make sure we’re responding appropriately,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

“I think there will be many other changes in direction as the school year goes on, depending on how things develop,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

“That won’t be the last decision made. I’m sure there will be adjustments along the way,” said Jackson-Madison County Health Department Director Kim Tedford.

The school system also said this decision was made after seeing cases in teachers at in-service and from talking to parents and teachers about the plans.