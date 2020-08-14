Benton County man sentenced on drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Benton County was sentenced on drug related charges on Friday.

In a news release, the District Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Kelvin Melton, of Big Sandy, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents say that authorities sold Melton over 10 grams of methamphetamine in five separate transactions during an undercover operation in June 2017.

Melton was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison, with four years of supervised release.