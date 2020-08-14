Cases rise, hospitalization down: Health officials see new trends with COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cases up, hospitalizations down. Those are only some of the new trends on COVID-19 in Jackson.

With 70 cases Thursday and 75 on Friday, cases are rising in Madison County and all across West Tennessee.

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford has a reason for that.

“Let me just say: We’re not saying masks are the end all to everything in this pandemic. They’re absolutely not the silver bullet. They do help reduce the spread if you wear them correctly,” Tedford said.

She said the cases are coming from everywhere, and she also reminded us to not go to work or school if you are sick.

“Please, if you’re sick or you have symptoms of COVID-19, please stay at home,” Tedford said.

There is some good news.

The number of virus patients at West Tennessee Healthcare has dropped from 109 on Wednesday to 104 on Friday.

“I’m not sure if this is a trend, but I pray it is,” Tedford said.

Also, Mayor Jimmy Harris said many of the inmates at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex who were sick are getting better.

“It’s a very difficult situation. It won’t be over soon,” Mayor Harris said. “I’m pretty sure most of the inmates who tested positive either have or are about to approach the 14 day period. So maybe there’s a little light at the end of the tunnel.”

They’re just hoping to keep those trends going.

However Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare did tell WBBJ 7 Eyewitness that their staff exposure is up right now.

She said many of those were from cases in the community, not from work.