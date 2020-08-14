Cold Front Coming Sunday Bringing Cooler Weather Next Week

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, August 14th

Scattered thunderstorms have been most common south of I-40 so far this afternoon. Expect the activity to continue for the rest of the daylight hours but eventually wane after sunset. We’ve got a better forecast for mowing the lawn on Saturday but it’ll be hotter with a drier forecast. Scattered storms return on Sunday.

TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms will stick around in West Tennessee into the early evening but the risk for severe weather remains low. The main concern is for these slow-moving thunderstorms to cause problems with flash flooding so watch out for water covered roads! Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s with mostly dry weather overnight.



Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll stay dry on Saturday with winds from the north at 5-10 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday as a cold front sweeps across West Tennessee. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 80s in the afternoon. Under mostly clear skies temperatures could drop to the lower 60s by sunrise Monday but there’s even cooler weather ahead after that! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com