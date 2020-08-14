Educator of the Week: Lauren Hays

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week’s Educator of the Week is Lauren Hays, a third through sixth grade math and reading intervention teacher at West Carroll Elementary School in Trezevant.

Hays says her favorite part about teaching is helping students to believe in themselves and continue to learn.

Hays is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.