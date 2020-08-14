First JMCGH baby celebrates 70th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first baby ever born at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital celebrated her 70th birthday.

Family, friends and neighbors celebrated Elaine Roberts’ 70th birthday with a surprise drive-by party.

There was cake, presents and plenty of decorations.

Roberts says being the first baby born at Jackson-Madison County General is very special, and something her mother was always proud of.

Her two sisters organized the party.

“It just shows a lot of love, and I think that its something we really need in this day and time. We need to show a lot of love, and I certainly have been shown a lot today,” Roberts said.

Her advice to the younger generations is to learn to love each other and forgive.