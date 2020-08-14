Gov. Lee announces expansion of small business relief
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee is expanding financial relief programs for small businesses and more.
A news release sent by the Governor’s Office on Friday says small businesses, agribusinesses, displaced workers and the tourism industry will get be able to get relief through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The release says the Tennessee Small Business Relief Program will now include more businesses that were hit by the pandemic in April, with $83.5 million being added to the $200 million already provided.
The release says the following businesses will now be included to the original list:
- Caterers, Mobile Food Services, and Food Service Contractors
- Wedding and Event Planners
- Convention and Trade Show Organizers
- Wedding and Banquet Hall and Similar Property Rental
- Linen Supply Services
- Photography Studios
- Travel Agencies and Travel Arrangement Services
- Car, Truck, Trailer, and RV Rental
- Sightseeing and Tour Operators
- Taxi, Limousine, Bus, and Other Transportation Services
- Recreational Vehicle and Vacation Camps
- Sports and Recreation Instruction
- Fine Arts Instruction, Exam Prep, Driving Schools, and Other Similar Instruction
- Motion Picture and Video Production and Distribution Services
- Music Production, Distribution, and Publishing Services
- Sound Recording Studios
The following are also included if their sales were reduced by at least 25% in their April sales tax returns which were filed in May:
- Florists
- Party and Banquet Equipment and Other Supply Rental
- Formal Wear and Costume Rental
- Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental
- General Rental Centers and Other Consumer Goods Rental
- Gasoline Stations and Convenience Stores
- Warehouse Clubs and General Merchandise Stores
- Home Centers, Hardware Stores, and Paint Stores
- Household Appliance and Electronics Stores
- Nurseries, Garden Centers, and Outdoor Power Equipment Stores
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Optical Goods Stores
- Cosmetics, Beauty Supply, and Perfume Stores
- Supermarkets and Other Grocery Stores
- Baked Goods and Other Specialty Food Stores
- Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores
- Food Supplement Stores
- Vending Machine Operators
- New and Used Car Dealers
- Recreational Vehicle, Boat, and Other Vehicle Dealers
- Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores
- Tire Dealers
- Online Stores (selling from a Tennessee location)
- Other Direct Selling Establishments
The release says that $50 million will be going to Agriculture and Forestry Economic Relief, $25 million to the tourism industry and $9.5 million to Workforce Development.
To read the Governor’s news release, click here.