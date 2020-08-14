Gov. Lee announces expansion of small business relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee is expanding financial relief programs for small businesses and more.

A news release sent by the Governor’s Office on Friday says small businesses, agribusinesses, displaced workers and the tourism industry will get be able to get relief through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The release says the Tennessee Small Business Relief Program will now include more businesses that were hit by the pandemic in April, with $83.5 million being added to the $200 million already provided.

The release says the following businesses will now be included to the original list:

Caterers, Mobile Food Services, and Food Service Contractors

Wedding and Event Planners

Convention and Trade Show Organizers

Wedding and Banquet Hall and Similar Property Rental

Linen Supply Services

Photography Studios

Travel Agencies and Travel Arrangement Services

Car, Truck, Trailer, and RV Rental

Sightseeing and Tour Operators

Taxi, Limousine, Bus, and Other Transportation Services

Recreational Vehicle and Vacation Camps

Sports and Recreation Instruction

Fine Arts Instruction, Exam Prep, Driving Schools, and Other Similar Instruction

Motion Picture and Video Production and Distribution Services

Music Production, Distribution, and Publishing Services

Sound Recording Studios

The following are also included if their sales were reduced by at least 25% in their April sales tax returns which were filed in May:

Florists

Party and Banquet Equipment and Other Supply Rental

Formal Wear and Costume Rental

Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental

General Rental Centers and Other Consumer Goods Rental

Gasoline Stations and Convenience Stores

Warehouse Clubs and General Merchandise Stores

Home Centers, Hardware Stores, and Paint Stores

Household Appliance and Electronics Stores

Nurseries, Garden Centers, and Outdoor Power Equipment Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Optical Goods Stores

Cosmetics, Beauty Supply, and Perfume Stores

Supermarkets and Other Grocery Stores

Baked Goods and Other Specialty Food Stores

Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores

Food Supplement Stores

Vending Machine Operators

New and Used Car Dealers

Recreational Vehicle, Boat, and Other Vehicle Dealers

Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores

Tire Dealers

Online Stores (selling from a Tennessee location)

Other Direct Selling Establishments

The release says that $50 million will be going to Agriculture and Forestry Economic Relief, $25 million to the tourism industry and $9.5 million to Workforce Development.

To read the Governor’s news release, click here.