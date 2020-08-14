Increasing Clouds, More Scattered Storms

Weather Update: Friday, August 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee! We have another morning in the low 70s and upper 60s. The overall pattern remains intact today. We will start off with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase through late morning, and definitely by this afternoon. Temps should climb through the 70s and 80s topping out around 88°. The frontal boundary that has been around all week will lift back north with an area of low pressure. It will be aided with an upper low pressure system as it moves east across north Mississippi. This will yield more storms this afternoon some will be slow movers or train over some of the same areas for an extended amount of time. The upper trough will finally get kicked east and out of here tonight leaving high pressure in control to start the weekend.



