JMCSS issues adjustments to ‘New Normal Initiative’ Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday morning, the Jackson-Madison County School System issued a list of adjustments to their plans for the 2020-2021 school year in a news release.

The release states that teachers will contact families directly to determine needs for devices, and those who signed up for traditional learning will be allowed to participate in the virtual option.

Adjustments to JMCSS’ “New Normal Initiative” include:

Students with special needs may be allowed to reenter the classroom along with students who require specialized services

Teachers may be allowed to invite a “small cohort” of students to attend class in person on a temporary basis (parents would be required to provide transportation)

Those who signed up for traditional learning will be contacted next week to determine if you would like to transition to virtual classroom or paper packets

All distance learning may include a combination of books, online lessons, daily teacher feedback and bi-weekly assessments

Teachers who are isolated or quarantined may be allowed to teach virtually from home

According to the release, pickup schedules for devices and learning packets will be announced next week.