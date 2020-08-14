Mugshots : Madison County : 08/13/20 – 08/14/20 August 14, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12JARRETT INGERSOLL Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12JERU ANDREWS Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12JOSHUA CATHEY Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12LEON DELVON COLE Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12KADARIUS DAVIS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12YASHAKENA DAVIS Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12FELICIA FORMAN Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12LAUNDRA HULBERT Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12CHASE CAMP LEANY Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12JACOB PATRICK Criminal impersonation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12CARLA FERELL-TARAR Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12JAMES YOUNG Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/14/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest