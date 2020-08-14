Mugshots : Madison County : 08/13/20 – 08/14/20

1/12 JARRETT INGERSOLL Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

2/12 JERU ANDREWS Aggravated domestic assault

3/12 JOSHUA CATHEY Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation

4/12 LEON DELVON COLE Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/12 KADARIUS DAVIS Failure to appear



6/12 YASHAKENA DAVIS Failure to appear, violation of probation

7/12 FELICIA FORMAN Violation of probation

8/12 LAUNDRA HULBERT Violation of probation

9/12 CHASE CAMP LEANY Public intoxication

10/12 JACOB PATRICK Criminal impersonation, failure to appear



11/12 CARLA FERELL-TARAR Failure to appear

12/12 JAMES YOUNG Shoplifting/theft of property

























