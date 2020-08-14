New business offers artists space to express creativity

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A new space is opening in Chester County for artists to show off their creativity.

The Depot of Henderson is open on Main Street in Henderson for artists in the community looking to start displaying art work or needed a space for their businesses.

Depot Director Algene Steele says he hopes to create a safe place for artists and makers looking to rent space to work.

The front lobby area will be used as a display for them to sell their items as well.

Steele says they started promoting last week on social media and have been getting interest in renting spaces since.

“We want artists and makers in Henderson-Chester County to have a place where they can meet, where they can come together, where they can buy and sell, and start businesses,” Steele said.

To contact Depot of Henderson, visit Facebook or Instagram.