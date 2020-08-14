Paris man sentenced to 13 years for drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Paris man as been sentenced to federal prison on drug related charges.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says Verdell Crosser, 63, of Paris, has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

From November 2017 to December 2017, authorities witnessed Crosser distributing actual methamphetamine, according to court documents.

The release says that the meth was distributed to undercover agents on four separate times. The total amount of meth was over 50 grams, according to the release.

Crosser was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison, with five years of supervised release.