Union University students begin move-in process

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University students moved in Friday, and they say they are excited to kick things into gear for the new semester.

Students and their families drove in to start the transition into their college careers.

Associate Vice President of Communications Tim Ellsworth said Union is excited to welcome new students and is grateful God led them to the university.

He says things looked a bit different this year during check in at the dorms, but the university wants to make sure every student is safe during the move in process and on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been waiting for this since like last June. I just can’t wait. I’ve already met a bunch of people, and I can’t even wait to meet even more new people, hang out with them, go get coffee, study, classes, whatever the case may be,” said student Halle Garner.

“We are so thankful for the new students who are coming here to begin their Union journey. It’s always an exciting day to welcome a new class of students, to see what is in store for them over the next four years as they go through their educational experience here at Union,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth said the university also has housing set aside in the event that students test positive or are exposed to positive cases.

He said this will help students living on campus to isolate and quarantine safely.

Classes start on August 18.