131,747 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,345 deaths, 5,813 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 131,747 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, August 15. In addition, 1,345 people have died and 5,813 have been hospitalized. Another 92,100 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 2,238 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 41 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 754

Bedford County – 964

Benton County – 180

Bledsoe County – 746

Blount County – 1,465

Bradley County – 2,126

Campbell County – 267

Cannon County – 163

Carroll County – 384

Carter County — 608

Cheatham County – 631

Chester County – 268

Claiborne County – 305

Clay County – 87

Cocke County – 535

Coffee County – 595

Crockett County — 297

Cumberland County – 561

Davidson County – 21,677

Decatur County – 239

DeKalb County – 389

Dickson County – 766

Dyer County – 728

Fayette County – 749

Fentress County – 119

Franklin County – 366

Gibson County – 806

Giles County – 407

Grainger County – 218

Greene County – 563

Grundy County – 128

Hamblen County – 1,487

Hamilton County – 6,644

Hancock County – 84

Hardeman County — 1,033

Hardin County – 505

Hawkins County – 540

Haywood County — 594

Henderson County — 678

Henry County — 324

Hickman County – 297

Houston County – 65

Humphreys County – 139

Jackson County – 144

Jefferson County – 647

Johnson County – 321

Knox County – 5,123

Lake County – 799

Lauderdale County – 564

Lawrence County – 623

Lewis County — 84

Lincoln County – 338

Loudon County – 799

Macon County – 866

Madison County – 1,302

Marion County – 243

Marshall County – 340

Maury County – 1,382

McMinn County – 596

McNairy County — 415

Meigs County – 115

Monroe County – 497

Montgomery County – 2,118

Moore County — 72

Morgan County — 140

Obion County — 653

Overton County – 270

Perry County – 87

Pickett County — 40

Polk County – 244

Putnam County – 1,936

Rhea County – 576

Roane County – 524

Robertson County – 1,630

Rutherford County – 6,999

Scott County – 137

Sequatchie County – 118

Sevier County – 2,021

Shelby County – 24,440

Smith County – 480

Stewart County — 82

Sullivan County – 1,171

Sumner County – 3,622

Tipton County – 1,253

Trousdale County – 1,584

Unicoi County – 179

Union County — 177

Van Buren County – 44

Warren County – 590

Washington County – 1,405

Wayne County – 233

Weakley County — 585

White County – 335

Williamson County – 3,812

Wilson County – 2,457

Out of state – 2,988

Pending – 3,066

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and information on clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 173

Asian – 1,151

Black or African-American – 25,257

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 88

Other/Multiracial – 18,366

White – 61,902

Pending – 24,810

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 77,023

Hispanic – 20,242

Pending – 34,482

Gender:

Female – 66,497

Male – 63,938

Pending – 1,312

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.