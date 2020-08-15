Church gives back to community with “blessings bags”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Blairs Chapel CME Church on Steam Mill Ferry Road in Jackson passed out “blessing bags” to those who stopped by the church on Saturday.

Each bag contained hand sanitizer, wipes, a mask, gloves, alcohol prep pads, snacks and more.

Church members say it’s a way of giving back to the community, especially during times of uncertainty and need.

“We just want to remind people that we are still thinking about them even though we can’t meet in person for church services at this time and that we are still here, and if they need anything from us, they can always ask,” said church member, Christina Crawford.

A day and time for another blessing bag giveaway has not been set, but church members say they hope to have another event like this one in the near future.