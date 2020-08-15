Community sends off former WBBJ anchor for her next chapter

Ali Mason

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennessee is saying goodbye in many ways to former WBBJ anchor Ariana Alexa.

Ariana’s friend, Amanda, organized a surprise drive by at Glory Gymnastics to say ‘thank you for letting me share your story.’

Community members drove by, honked, left cards, and showed their love for Ariana.

Her dad, Barry, joined her at the drive by party.

She plans to move back to San Diego, and stay in the news industry.

We’re definitely wishing you all the best, Ariana!

