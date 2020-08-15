Farm holds butterfly release

NORTH MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Hundreds of butterflies now flutter across the fields at one local farm.

Donnell Century Farm held a butterfly release Saturday afternoon.

Families gathered in a field of zinnias and sunflowers, and released several painted ladies into the field.

Co owner Andrew Donnell said the family wants to create a fun environment for the community.

“We’re really just trying to provide a place where people can get out of the house, have fun, they can spend time with their loved ones, and make some memories. That’s what we’re about,” Donnell said.

The farm plans to have another release sometime in the fall with monarchs.