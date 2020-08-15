Health department confirms 1 death, 27 new cases of COVID-19

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one more COVID-19 patient has died, and another 27 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says a 85-year-old man died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 29 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 27 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,731, according to the health department.

The new cases include nine men and 18 women between the ages of 1-years-old and 85-years-old.

The health department says there are 19 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 946 (54.7%)
  • 38301: 610 (35.2%)
  • 38356: 31 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 22 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 19 (1.1%)
  • 38343: 21 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 30 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 7 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 9 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 17 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 8 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 525 (30%)
  • White: 577 (33%)
  • Asian: 8 (1%)
  • Hispanic: 47 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 24 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 550 (32%)

Gender:

  • Female: 910 (52.6%)
  • Male: 819 (47.3%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,265 (73%)
  • Not recovered: 265 (15%)
  • Better: 106 (6%)
  • Unknown: 66 (4%)
  • Deaths: 29 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 72 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 175 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 358 (21%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 301 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 231 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 271 (16%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 170 (10%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 91 (5%)
  • 80+: 56 (13.5%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts