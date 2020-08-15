Health department confirms 1 death, 27 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one more COVID-19 patient has died, and another 27 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says a 85-year-old man died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 29 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 27 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,731, according to the health department.

The new cases include nine men and 18 women between the ages of 1-years-old and 85-years-old.

The health department says there are 19 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 946 (54.7%)

38301: 610 (35.2%)

38356: 31 (1.8%)

38391: 22 (1.3%)

38366: 19 (1.1%)

38343: 21 (1.2%)

38313: 30 (1.7%)

38392: 7 (0.4%)

38355: 9 (0.5%)

38362: 17 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 8 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 525 (30%)

White: 577 (33%)

Asian: 8 (1%)

Hispanic: 47 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 24 (1%)

Unspecified: 550 (32%)

Gender:

Female: 910 (52.6%)

Male: 819 (47.3%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,265 (73%)

Not recovered: 265 (15%)

Better: 106 (6%)

Unknown: 66 (4%)

Deaths: 29 (2%)

Age: