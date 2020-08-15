Health department confirms 1 death, 27 new cases of COVID-19
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one more COVID-19 patient has died, and another 27 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department says a 85-year-old man died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19.
A total of 29 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.
The 27 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,731, according to the health department.
The new cases include nine men and 18 women between the ages of 1-years-old and 85-years-old.
The health department says there are 19 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 946 (54.7%)
- 38301: 610 (35.2%)
- 38356: 31 (1.8%)
- 38391: 22 (1.3%)
- 38366: 19 (1.1%)
- 38343: 21 (1.2%)
- 38313: 30 (1.7%)
- 38392: 7 (0.4%)
- 38355: 9 (0.5%)
- 38362: 17 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 4 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 8 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 525 (30%)
- White: 577 (33%)
- Asian: 8 (1%)
- Hispanic: 47 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 24 (1%)
- Unspecified: 550 (32%)
Gender:
- Female: 910 (52.6%)
- Male: 819 (47.3%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,265 (73%)
- Not recovered: 265 (15%)
- Better: 106 (6%)
- Unknown: 66 (4%)
- Deaths: 29 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 72 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 175 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 358 (21%)
- 31 – 40 years: 301 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 231 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 271 (16%)
- 61 – 70 years: 170 (10%)
- 71 – 80 years: 91 (5%)
- 80+: 56 (13.5%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)