MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car upside down in a ditch on Ashport Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was in the vehicle when they arrived.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tom Mapes says that they were able to make contact with the owner of the car and confirmed there were no injuries.

The road was cleared just after 12 p.m.