1 killed, another injured in Pickwick Lake boating incident

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m. on Pickwick Lake in Dry Creek cove, two personal boats collided, according to a news release from the TWRA.

The release says that one person was killed, and another was severely injured and taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the TWRA at (731) 423-5725.