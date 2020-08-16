133,708 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,366 deaths, 5,847 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 133,708 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, August 16. In addition, 1,366 people have died and 5,847 have been hospitalized. Another 92,655 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 2,325 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 42 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 759

Bedford County – 984

Benton County – 183

Bledsoe County – 749

Blount County – 1,477

Bradley County – 2,166

Campbell County – 271

Cannon County – 163

Carroll County – 394

Carter County — 634

Cheatham County – 637

Chester County – 274

Claiborne County – 306

Clay County – 89

Cocke County – 547

Coffee County – 608

Crockett County — 303

Cumberland County – 567

Davidson County – 21,893

Decatur County – 239

DeKalb County – 387

Dickson County – 777

Dyer County – 737

Fayette County – 755

Fentress County – 122

Franklin County – 380

Gibson County – 819

Giles County – 415

Grainger County – 219

Greene County – 605

Grundy County – 130

Hamblen County – 1,494

Hamilton County – 6,801

Hancock County – 84

Hardeman County — 1,056

Hardin County – 510

Hawkins County – 572

Haywood County — 608

Henderson County — 684

Henry County — 328

Hickman County – 305

Houston County – 66

Humphreys County – 140

Jackson County – 149

Jefferson County – 650

Johnson County – 349

Knox County – 5,231

Lake County – 801

Lauderdale County – 565

Lawrence County – 639

Lewis County — 88

Lincoln County – 344

Loudon County – 809

Macon County – 864

Madison County – 1,330

Marion County – 256

Marshall County – 369

Maury County – 1,433

McMinn County – 609

McNairy County — 419

Meigs County – 121

Monroe County – 511

Montgomery County – 2,150

Moore County — 75

Morgan County — 141

Obion County — 665

Overton County – 272

Perry County – 90

Pickett County — 38

Polk County – 268

Putnam County – 1,931

Rhea County – 581

Roane County – 533

Robertson County – 1,638

Rutherford County – 7,080

Scott County – 142

Sequatchie County – 122

Sevier County – 2,038

Shelby County – 24,692

Smith County – 479

Stewart County — 82

Sullivan County – 1,197

Sumner County – 3,636

Tipton County – 1,256

Trousdale County – 1,585

Unicoi County – 184

Union County — 177

Van Buren County – 45

Warren County – 592

Washington County – 1,455

Wayne County – 236

Weakley County — 603

White County – 336

Williamson County – 3,861

Wilson County – 2,484

Out of state – 3,088

Pending – 3,182

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and information on clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 175

Asian – 1,160

Black or African-American – 25,411

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 88

Other/Multiracial – 18,394

White – 62,356

Pending – 26,124

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 77,510

Hispanic – 20,318

Pending – 35,880

Gender:

Female – 67,536

Male – 64,850

Pending – 1,322

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.