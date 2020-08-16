6-year-old dies following Hardin County boating collision

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a second person has died following a boating incident on Pickwick Lake.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, two boats collided in Dry Creek cove, according to a news release from the TWRA.

The TWRA says 40-year-old David Carter was killed pronounced dead at the scene, and his six-year-old daughter was airlifted to Memphis where she later died.

The driver of the other boat was not injured, according to the release.

The TWRA is still investigating the collision.

