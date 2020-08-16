COVID-19 causes changes to back-to-school shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — School starts August 24, and for many, shopping this year is a bit different with the new COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

Dr. Bede Anyanwu, a parent of four, says the stores look empty compared to previous years of school shopping. He believes it has to do with the switching to virtual learning.

Anyanwu says he is not prepared for the switch to virtual learning. He says it will be hard for students to adjust to not being around other students in a classroom setting and not having a teacher to make sure the students are controlled and learning.

“For the kids to be in a platform, computer platform and just sitting down there will be challenging,” Anyanwu said.

He says it is going to be left to parents to make sure the child is on the right track and learning.