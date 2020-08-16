Gym donates school supplies

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local gym gives back to students starting school.

Atlas Fitness held a pop up yoga class, and your ticket in the door was a school supply donation.

Community members donated pencils, pens, highlighters, and several other things.

Organizers plan to give out the supplies through a few of the public schools.

Owner Kristen White said she usually plans donation drives for food, but wanted to try something different.

“We have some people who brought donations up that are not even planning on doing the yoga class. They just wanted to help, so that’s a heart felt moment when people want to give and they’re not getting anything back,” White said.

If you want to donate, you can drop off school supplies at Atlas, located at 3023 U.S. 45 Bypass North.