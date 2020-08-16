Health department confirms 1 death, 34 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19 patient has died, and another 34 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says a 88-year-old man died on Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 30 Madison County residents have died from complications of the virus.

The 34 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 1,765, according to the health department.

The new cases include 15 men and 19 women between the ages of nine and 88-years-old.

The health department says there are 17 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 962 (54.5%)

38301: 626 (35.5%)

38356: 31 (1.8%)

38391: 23 (1.3%)

38366: 19 (1%)

38343: 21 (1.2%)

38313: 30 (1.7%)

38392: 7 (0.4%)

38355: 10 (0.5%)

38362: 17 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 4 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 8 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 537 (30%)

White: 586 (33%)

Asian: 8 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 47 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 24 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 563 (32%)

Gender:

Female: 929 (52.6%)

Male: 834 (47.3%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,298 (73%)

Not recovered: 276 (16%)

Better: 97 (5%)

Unknown: 64 (4%)

Deaths: 30 (2%)

Age: